PwC resigns as auditor of Eveready Industries
Updated : July 01, 2019 10:41 AM IST
Eveready Industries India Ltd has replaced PwC with a Mumbai-based audit firm Singhi & Co as the auditor, the company said in a BSE filing on Saturday.
PwC had enquired about the aforesaid transactions that the company had made according to the auditor's report attached with the March quarter's financial result.
On Friday, Eveready shares closed at Rs 80.00 per share down Rs 3 or 3.61 percent on the BSE.
