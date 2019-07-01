Market

PwC resigns as auditor of Eveready Industries

Updated : July 01, 2019 10:41 AM IST

Eveready Industries India Ltd has replaced PwC with a Mumbai-based audit firm Singhi & Co as the auditor, the company said in a BSE filing on Saturday.

PwC had enquired about the aforesaid transactions that the company had made according to the auditor's report attached with the March quarter's financial result.