Shares of PVR surged over 9 percent on Wednesday after the company's Rs 300 crore rights issue was over-subscribed by 2.24 times. The rights issue received overwhelming response despite theatres beings closed for the last 4 months amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The stock surged as much as 9.3 percent to Rs 1,228.70 per share on BSE in intraday deals.

The rights issue, which opened for subscription between July 17 to July 31, received an application for 85.29 lakh shares (worth Rs 672 crore), against issue size of 38.23 lakh shares. The offer size was Rs 300 crore, an equivalent of 38.23 lakh shares at an issue price of Rs 784 per share.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Nitin Sood, chief financial officer, PVR said, "It was a very successful rights issue, we completed it with almost a 2.24x oversubscription. We now have enough liquidity on the balance sheet to tide us through the end of the financial year."

"Money will be largely be used for meeting the working capital needs of the business and some debt obligations that may come up for repayment," Sood added.