Shares of PVR Ltd ended at Rs 1,601.50, up by Rs 1.10, or 0.069 percent on the BSE.

Leading film exhibitor PVR Ltd on Friday said the company has opened 11 screen multiplex at Lulu Mall in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

The 11-screen Superplex will strengthen the company’s foothold in Uttar Pradesh with 158 screens in 32 properties and consolidates the merged entity’s presence in North India with 438 screens in 100 properties, it said in an exchange filing.

Located in the upmarket Amar Shaheed Path neighbourhood of Lucknow, the 11-screen Superplex is designed in a contemporary style reverberating luxury, glamour, and exuberance.

The city’s most advanced cinema includes the multi-sensory 4DX format, premium large screen format P, two Auditoriums of PVR’s luxury format, LUXE along with 7 Auditoriums with last row recliners

The Superplex with a 1,841 seating capacity is equipped with the best-in-class theatrical technology to offer an immersive and enhanced cinematic experience.

This includes the SP4K Laser projectors that deliver ultra-high resolution, sharp, and bright images, advanced Dolby Atmos surround sound, and REAL D 3D digital stereoscopic projection.

Ajay Bijli, managing director, PVR said the company is delighted to partner again with The LuLu Group to announce the opening of our 11-screen Superplex in Lucknow which marks the 100th property in North under the combined portfolio of the PVR and INOX.

With this launch, the merged entity now operates the largest multiplex network with 1,653 screens at 355 properties in 113 cities (India and Sri Lanka). In this fiscal, the company has opened 138 screens across 25 properties in 21 cities