Multiplex stocks such as PVR and Inox Leisure's share price surged in trade on Monday after West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee allowed cinemas to reopen in the state from October 1. At 9:30 am, PVR's shares traded 6 percent higher to Rs 1,166.85 per share on the NSE, while Inox Leisure surged 6.64 percent to Rs 271.55. Cinema halls have been shut since the nationwide coronavirus lockdown began in late March.

On Twitter, Banerjee wrote, "o return to normalcy, jatras, plays, open air theatres, cinemas and all musical, dance, recital and magic shows shall be allowed to function with 50 participants or less from 1 October, subject to adherence to physical distancing norms, wearing of masks and compliance to precautionary protocols."

This decision came amidst repeated requests from regional Bengali artists and other industry bodies to reopen the business, as it is under severe financial stress.

Government sources have also said that the Ministry of Home Affairs is yet to decide on whether to reopen cinema halls in Unlock 5 (due on September-end). The industry is continuously seeking for the approval.

The West Bengal government had allowed shooting for films, TV serials and web series from June 1 with not more than 35 persons on set and adhering to all health and safety protocols.