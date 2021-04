Shares of PVR and Inox Leisure plunged up to 8 percent on Monday after the Maharashtra government announced its decision to shut cinema halls amid rising COVID-19 cases in the state.

At 11:15 am, the shares of PVR were trading 7.13 percent lower at Rs 1,148.65, while Inox Leisure shares were trading 6.11 percent lower at Rs 262.00 apiece on the BSE.

In a new set of regulations released Sunday evening, the state government imposed a number of restrictions including a total lockdown during weekends.

Along with Maharashtra, other states also imposed strict restrictions in order to prevent the spread of contagion.

India recorded an all-time high of 1,03,558 coronavirus infections in a day pushing the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 1,25,89,067, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 11,163 new COVID-19 cases and 25 deaths yesterday. The state government has imposed Section 144 of CrPC between 7 am and 8 pm, banning gathering of more than 5 people at a place.