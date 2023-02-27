English
PVR opens five screen multiplex in Telangana, second opening in three days

Feb 27, 2023 2:29:20 PM IST

This will be the company’s sixteenth property in Hyderabad, under the combined portfolio of PVR and INOX.

Leading film exhibitor PVR Ltd. on Monday announced the opening of a new 5-screen multiplex in Hyderabad, Telangana. The new multiplex will strengthen the company’s foothold in Telangana with 102 screens across 18 properties and consolidate the merged entity’s presence in South India with 508 screens in 92 properties.

Located in Kukatpally, Hyderabad, the new multiplex is designed to provide a luxurious experience with an L-shaped lobby, a concession counter with a curated food section, and a live kitchen.


The five auditoriums in the multiplex have a total seating capacity of 1,274 with last-row recliners. The auditoriums are also equipped with advanced laser projection for crystal-clear visuals and a spectacular audio experience with Dolby Atmos technology.

On Friday, PVR Ltd. also announced that it opened an 11-screen multiplex at Lulu Mall in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

With the latest multiplex, the merged entity has opened 143 screens across 26 properties in 21 cities in this fiscal.

PVR completed the merger of INOX Leisure Ltd., effective February 6, 2023. The merged entity is the largest film exhibition company in India with 1,658 screens across 356 properties in 113 cities (India and Sri Lanka).

Despite the expansion announcement, shares of PVR are trading nearly 4 percent lower at Rs 1,535.

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
