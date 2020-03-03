Market
PVR and Inox Leisure shares rebound as coronavirus fears ebb
Updated : March 03, 2020 10:31 AM IST
Both PVR and Inox Leisure took a beating on Monday on worries that the report of coronavirus cases in Delhi and Telangana would result in lower footfalls as movie watchers will seek to avoid public spaces.
At 10.14 am, Inox Leisure shares quoted at Rs 400.50, up 6.5 percent, after opening at Rs 380.
The PVR Ltd shares quoted at Rs 1,807, higher by 4.8 percent, after opening at Rs 1,740 per share.