PVR and Inox Leisure shares rebound as coronavirus fears ebb

Shares of PVR and Inox Leisure rebounded in trade on Tuesday, surging nearly 5.5 percent and over 8.5 percent, respectively amid ebbing investor concerns over the impact of the coronavirus cases in India.

Both multiplex stocks took a severe beating on Monday on worries that the report of coronavirus cases in Delhi and Telangana would result in lower footfalls as movie watchers will seek to avoid public spaces.

India has so far reported six cases of coronavirus so far. An Italian national tested positive for coronavirus in Rajasthan taking the number of people who have tested positive in the country to six.

On Monday, the government said two other people had tested positive for the coronavirus. One of the new cases was detected in the capital, New Delhi, while the other was in Telangana.

At 10.14 am, Inox Leisure shares quoted at Rs 400.50, up 6.5 percent, after opening at Rs 380. The PVR Ltd shares quoted at Rs 1,807, higher by 4.8 percent, after opening at Rs 1,740 per share.

Meanwhile, the broader NSE Nifty50 index was up over 150 points trading at 11,286.

