homemarket Newsstocks News

Puravankara shares rise after highest ever sales volume in Q3

Puravankara shares rise after highest ever sales volume in Q3

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 23, 2023 5:08:51 PM IST (Updated)

Puravankara recorded sales value of Rs 796 crore, up by 20 percent compared to Rs 666 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Recommended Articles

View All

Rising Parent Royalties — Time to clampdown on royalty payment to 51% foreign owners

Jan 23, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Budget 2023: Why we need more reliable and responsive healthcare infrastructure

Jan 23, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Rajiv Bajaj hopes Budget 2023 would rethink EV subsidies for adoption to take off

Jan 21, 2023 IST18 Min(s) Read

Worldview: Battered Pakistan back to the Gulf

Jan 21, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

In an operational update, the company informed exchanges that it achieved a consolidated sales value of Rs 2,100 crore for the nine-month period that ended in December 2022, which is 33 percent higher compared to Rs 1,576 crore seen in the year-ago period.


For the December quarter, Puravankara recorded a sales value of Rs 796 crore, up by 20 percent compared to Rs 666 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The real estate firm said that the jump in sales was helped by a consistent increase in average price realisation that stood at Rs 7,767 per square foot during the December quarter, up 15 percent from the year-ago period.

Puravankara also pointed out that the increase in sales was accompanied by a jump in customer collections from the real estate business that rose 80 percent to Rs 621 crore from Rs 344 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Last month, in an interaction with CNBC-TV18, Puravankara reiterated its intent to expand its presence in the western markets by focusing on more projects in Maharashtra’s Mumbai and Pune.

Puravankara’s CEO Abhishek Kapoor told CNBC-TV18 that over the next two to three years his company wants 30-35 percent of the sales to come from the western markets.

Shares of Puravankara ended 2.64 percent higher at Rs 91.20 on Monday.
(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
First Published: Jan 23, 2023 4:01 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Puravankara

Previous Article

Morgan Stanley overweight on Bharti Airtel with a target price of Rs 860

Next Article

Canara Bank shares end higher after Net Interest Margin, asset quality improve to multi-year high