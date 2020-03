Shares of Yes Bank have rallied more than 150 percent in the last three sessions after eight banks including the State Bank of India' put together a rescue plan for the troubled lender with a Rs 10,000 crore- capital infusion.

The stock today hit a high of Rs 64 intra-day, and is current quoting around Rs 59, up 60 percent over its previous close.

To everybody's surprise, the stock has been rising despite investors owning more than 100 shares being subject to a three-year lock-in for 75 percent of their total investment.

The stock had hit an all-time low of Rs 5.55 on March 6 and closed at Rs 16.20 that day.

Investors who have purchased more than 100 shares of Yes Bank after the stock's collapse on March 6, at a price between Rs 6 and 16 are in a position to make a profit despite 75 percent of their investment being locked in .

For instance, consider an investor had purchased 1000 shares of Yes Bank on March 6, Friday for between Rs 6 and Rs 15 would have paid between Rs 6000 and Rs 15,000 for that investment,

The lock-in period for the shares was proposed on March 13. Hence, the investor can now sell only 250 shares from his holdings.

At today's peak price of Rs 64, the value of 250 shares would be Rs 16,000. The lower the price of acquisition, greater would be profit.

The upswing in Yes Bank shares has taken everybody by surprise given that the stock is quoting at a three-month high when the financial position of the bank has worsened considerably during this period. Even the auditor's review report has flagged concerns on the bank’s ability to continue as a going concern. The bank’s board was superseded by the RBI on March 5 and deposit withdrawals capped at Rs 50,000. The auditor has warned that these measures could “have an impact on the depositor confidence and withdrawal behaviour which is uncertain.”

Yes Bank's administrator Prashant Kumar and members of the consortium which invested in the bank will be addressing the press later today.

Meanwhile, global credit rating agency Moody's Investors Service on Monday upgraded Yes Bank's long-term foreign currency issuer and foreign currency senior unsecured MTN program ratings to Caa1 from Caa3 and (P)Caa1 from (P)Caa3, respectively.

Moody’s said that the upgrade of YES Bank's long-term issuer rating to Caa1 from Caa3, placing it at the same level as its long-term deposit ratings, takes into account the bailout of the bank's depositors and senior creditors under the YES Bank Reconstruction Scheme.

Investor sentiment also improved when the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday assured Yes Bank depositors' that their money is safe and there is no need to withdraw funds in panic.

Addressing a press conference, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said, "I would like to convey to the depositors of Yes Bank that there is no reason for any undue worry."