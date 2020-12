Shares of Punjab National Bank (PNB) plunged 8 percent on Wednesday after the lender's qualified institutions placement (QIP) opened a day before, which aims to raise Rs 7,000 crore.

PNB's QIP, which opened on December 15, had a floor price set at Rs 37.35 per share.

The stock fell as much as 8.1 percent to Rs 37.25 per share on BSE which is below its floor price for the QIP. However, in the last 1 month, the stock has rallied 40 percent on strong earnings revival.

With this fund mobilisation, the capital-to-risk-weighted assets ratio of the bank, which was at 12.8 percent at the end of the September quarter, would increase to 13.5-14 percent.

In the September quarter, the lender reported a standalone net profit doubled to Rs 620.8 crore. The bank had reported a net profit of Rs 308.5 crore in the previous quarter. However, on a YoY basis, it posted a 22 percent rise in profit from Rs 507 crore in the year go period.