homemarket Newsstocks News

Punjab & Sind Bank gains after advances rise by 17% in third quarter

By Sangam Singh  Jan 4, 2023 12:31:50 PM IST (Published)

Shares of Punjab & Sind Bank gained 2.32 percent to Rs 33.10 at 10:30 AM on Wednesday.
As per its BSE filing, the total deposits also witnessed a 9.11 percent growth to Rs 1,09,497 crore. In the corresponding quarter of 2021, this figure was recorded at Rs 1,00,351 crore.
The bank further informed that its CASA ratio was at 33.30 percent in the quarter that ended in December 2022 as against 32.63 percent a year earlier. Also, credit-deposit (CD) ratio stood at 71.28 percent as on 31 December 2022 as against 66.48 percent. The credit-deposit ratio is the ratio of how much a bank lends out of its own deposits.
Also Read:CBI files chargesheet against SEL Textiles in Rs 1531-crore bank scam
Earlier, Punjab & Sind Bank's standalone net profit in Q2 FY23 jumped 27.4 percent to Rs 278.10 crore on a 6.2 percent rise in total income to Rs 2120.17 crore.
The bank made headlines on Tuesday when its board approved capital raising of upto Rs 250 crore in one or more tranches within 12 months. “Bank’s Board has approved the Rs 250 crore capital raising plan. We are building a cushion for the future. Though our bank is well capitalised now, we think our bank should create a capital buffer in view of the robust credit growth”, Swarup Kumar Saha, Managing Director & CEO, told The Hindu.
Founded in 1908, the Delhi headquartered Punjab & Sind Bank is a relatively small Public Sector Bank (PSB) having Government of India ownership at 98.25 percent as on 30 September 2022.
Also Read:Banks, NBFCs release business updates — Here's how lenders performed in third quarter
 
