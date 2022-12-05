PTC India Financial Services shares rise on first half financial updates

The company said that it expects further resolution of its stressed assets in the remaining part of the year.

Shares of PTC India Financial Services Ltd., a non-banking finance company (NBFC) promoted by PTC India Ltd., gained over 4 percent in morning trade on Monday after the company announced its earnings for the September quarter.

While the company’s total income and profit remained almost flat during the September quarter, investors drew relief from the NBFC’s improving asset quality.

The company’s total income slipped to Rs 195.84 crore compared to Rs 207.21 crore in the June quarter.

Profit after tax (PAT) stood at Rs 52.66 crore compared to Rs 52.47 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Net non-performing assets (NPAs) came down to Rs 234 crore from Rs 281 crore in the same period a year ago. The company said that it expects further resolution of its stressed assets in the remaining part of the year.

The company added that the capital adequacy ratio for the September quarter stood at 31.74 percent, thereby providing a strong cushion for growth and expansion.

The NBFC’s net interest margin (Earning Portfolio) also improved to 4.34 percent from 4.14 percent in the year-ago quarter.

The total outstanding credit, the aggregate of loan assets, and non-fund-based commitments against sanctioned loans stood at Rs 7,528 crore.

Shares of PTC India Financial Services are trading at Rs 18.05, up 4.94 percent.