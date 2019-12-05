Nifty PSU Bank index cracks 21% since April policy: Here's how it performed between policies in FY20

Since the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) October policy, the PSU Bank index has risen more than 18 percent. This is the first time the index has delivered positive returns between policies in the financial year 2019-20.

The index contracted over 21 percent since the April 4 policy, the first monetary policy of FY20.

Between the April policy and the June policy, the index fell nearly 2 percent, while, between June and August and August and October policies, it declined further, down 19 percent and 16 percent, respectively.

The gain since the October policy has been 18.6 percent.

The 18 percent gain between October and December was also the highest gain between monetary policies in the last one year. The Nifty PSU Bank index has fallen nearly 10 percent since December 5, 2018.

While all, except two constituents of the Nifty PSU Bank index, were in the green during the October-December. The gains were led by the State Bank of India, which rose 32 percent, while Canara Bank, Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Union Bank of India, and Bank of Baroda also witnessed double-digit growth. Only Oriental Bank of Commerce (down 5.5 percent) and Allahabad Bank (down 18.5 percent) declined between October and December.

However, the Nifty PSU Bank index fell 1.5 percent after the Reserve Bank of India's December policy announcement. The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) kept the repo rate unchanged in the December policy. With no change this time, the repo rate continues to stand at 5.15 percent.

The central bank has maintained its policy stance at “accommodative”, while the reverse repo rate has been maintained at 4.90 percent. The repo rate has been cut five times this year, totaling 1.35 percent or 135 basis points.