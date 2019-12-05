#RBIMonetaryPolicy#GDP#Maharashtra
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Sensex opens 100 points higher, Nifty above 12,060
Asian stocks gain marginally on trade outlook but markets remain wary
Oil prices surge on US stockpiles drop, hope of OPEC output cuts
Rupee on slippery slope for a year at least
Home Market Stocks
Market

Nifty PSU Bank index cracks 21% since April policy: Here's how it performed between policies in FY20

Updated : December 05, 2019 02:51 PM IST

Since the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) October policy, the PSU Bank index has risen more than 18 percent.
This is the first time the index has delivered positive returns between policies in the financial year 2019-20.
Nifty PSU Bank index cracks 21% since April policy: Here's how it performed between policies in FY20
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

RBI Monetary Policy: Central bank revises CPI inflation forecast for H2FY20 to 5.1-4.7%

RBI Monetary Policy: Central bank revises CPI inflation forecast for H2FY20 to 5.1-4.7%

RBI cuts FY20 GDP growth forecast sharply to 5% from 6.1% projected earlier

RBI cuts FY20 GDP growth forecast sharply to 5% from 6.1% projected earlier

Central drugs regulator asks states, UTs to stop online sale of medicines: Experts discuss

Central drugs regulator asks states, UTs to stop online sale of medicines: Experts discuss

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV