PSU banks surge on recapitalisation plan; Central Bank of India up 11%, Allahabad Bank adds 8%
Updated : August 26, 2019 09:43 AM IST
The Nifty PSU Bank index rose over 6 percent after the government announced a Rs 70,000 crore recapitalisation plan
The measures come in an effort to save the weakening economy amid a consumption slowdown.
All constituents of the index were trading in green withÂ Central Bank of India rising over 11 percent.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more