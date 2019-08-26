Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#Stimulus#IncomeTax
PSU banks surge on recapitalisation plan; Central Bank of India up 11%, Allahabad Bank adds 8%

Updated : August 26, 2019 09:43 AM IST

The Nifty PSU Bank index rose over 6 percent after the government announced a Rs 70,000 crore recapitalisation plan
The measures come in an effort to save the weakening economy amid a consumption slowdown.
All constituents of the index were trading in green withÂ  Central Bank of India rising over 11 percent.
