PSU Bank index gains for the fifth day in a row - A chartist talks about the key levels and a top pick

Among the index constituents, Punjab National Bank is the top index gainer, trading 5.2 percent higher, while other constituents are also trading with gains between 1-4 percent.
On Saturday, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted that the net profit of public sector banks has increased to Rs 1.04 lakh crore in 2022-23, tripling from what it was in 2014.
While inaugurating a branch of a public sector bank, Sitharaman urged state lenders not to lose momentum and not look the other way from efficiency. She said banks must follow best corporate governance practices and adhere to regulatory norms.
Meanwhile, CARE Ratings in its report on Sunday said that banks’ net interest margin (NIM), a key profitability gauge, grew 46 basis points to 3.3 percent in the January-March quarter, driven by slower deposit rate resetting.
