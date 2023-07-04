PSU Bank index gains for the fifth day in a row - A chartist talks about the key levels and a top pick

Among the index constituents, Punjab National Bank is the top index gainer, trading 5.2 percent higher, while other constituents are also trading with gains between 1-4 percent.

The Nifty PSU Bank index has gained for the fifth day running on Tuesday, extending its gains to 9.5 percent over the last five trading sessions. All 12 constituents of the index of state-run lenders are trading with gains in today's session as well.

Among the index constituents, Punjab National Bank is the top index gainer, trading 5.2 percent higher, while other constituents are also trading with gains between 1-4 percent.

On Saturday, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted that the net profit of public sector banks has increased to Rs 1.04 lakh crore in 2022-23, tripling from what it was in 2014.

While inaugurating a branch of a public sector bank, Sitharaman urged state lenders not to lose momentum and not look the other way from efficiency. She said banks must follow best corporate governance practices and adhere to regulatory norms.

Meanwhile, CARE Ratings in its report on Sunday said that banks’ net interest margin (NIM), a key profitability gauge, grew 46 basis points to 3.3 percent in the January-March quarter, driven by slower deposit rate resetting.

"The PSU Bank index was relatively silent during the strong upside seen in the benchmark and broader market indices," Gaurav Bissa of InCred Equities said. "The index has been trading in a consolidation phase for the last two months and has finally given a breakout," he said.

Bissa expects the index to move towards levels of 4,420 after having closed above the previous swing high of Rs 4,250. "Strong support is seen at levels of 4,080," he said.

Among stock picks, Bissa recommended Bank of Baroda, which has been forming higher highs and higher lows on the daily charts. "The stock has witnessed a fresh breakout above 195 which can push it towards 215 levels," he said. Strong support, according to him, is seen at Rs 193.