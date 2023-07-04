PSU Bank index gains for the fifth day in a row - A chartist talks about the key levels and a top pick

2 Min Read
Among the index constituents, Punjab National Bank is the top index gainer, trading 5.2 percent higher, while other constituents are also trading with gains between 1-4 percent.
The Nifty PSU Bank index has gained for the fifth day running on Tuesday, extending its gains to 9.5 percent over the last five trading sessions. All 12 constituents of the index of state-run lenders are trading with gains in today's session as well.
On Saturday, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted that the net profit of public sector banks has increased to Rs 1.04 lakh crore in 2022-23, tripling from what it was in 2014.