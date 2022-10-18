PSP Projects tanks 11% after net profit falls 41%

By Shloka Badkar

Mini Construction engineering company PSP Projects reported a net profit of Rs 21.5 crore, which was 40.8 percent lower than last year's Rs 36.4 crore for the same period. Its revenue also slipped 7.8 percent to Rs 360 crore from last year's Rs 390.4 crore.

Shares of construction engineering company PSP Projects dropped over 11 percent on Tuesday after the company reported a net profit of Rs 21.5 crore for the quarter ending September, 40.8 percent lower than Rs 36.4 crore reported in the same period last year.

The company's shares were trading 11.35 percent lower at 2.58 pm at Rs 567.30 apiece on the BSE.

Its revenue slipped 7.8 percent to Rs 360 crore from Rs 390.4 crore recorded in the same period last year. The company also reported a decrease in its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) as well as margin, which was 11 percent for this fiscal year's second quarter and 14 percent in the same period last year.

The company said its total order on hand till September 30 was Rs 5,081 crore and government projects consisted of 56 percent of the order book in the second quarter of this fiscal, compared to 68 percent in the same period last year.

"PSP Projects has once again recorded highest ever order book till date of Rs.5,081 crore. In comparison to all previous H1, the company has received highest ever order inflow of Rs 1,512crore in the first half of this fiscal year as compared to Rs 637 crore during the same period in FY22, a growth of 137 percent year-on-year," the company stated in its investor presentation for the second quarter this fiscal.

Last month , the company's chairman, managing director and CEO PS Patel, had told CNBC-TV18 that the construction engineering firm orders inflows worth Rs 1,500 crore for this year, so far and its target is to reach Rs 2,500 crore.

"In general, what we have projected for this year is to reach up to Rs 2,500 crore new inflow of orders. I think we have already reached Rs 1,500 crore. As the market is going good and the economic cycle, the way that the country is developing, I think we are getting sufficient inquiries," he said.

The company also added that it was awarded 14 projects during the second quarter this fiscal, which included a corporate office building project ov Rs 290 crore value by a leading multi-national company, an archeological museum of Rs 97 crore value by the Gujarat government, among others.

Meanwhile, it completed 10 projects during the second quarter, including a commercial building in GIFT city, four precast projects, a corporate building for Indian Potash Ltd, a hospital in Rajasthan, a medical college, among others.

