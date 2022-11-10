PSP Projects receives civil construction work order worth Rs 200 crore

With the new order, the company’s total order inflow for the current financial year till date stood at Rs 1,711.58 crore.
PSP Projects has received a letter of intent (LOI) from a repeat client for a project worth Rs 200 crore.
The company stated that it has received the LOI for civil construction work to expand an existing plant from a repeat client that belonged to the industrial segment.
With the new order, the company’s total order inflow for the current financial year till date stood at Rs 1,711.58 crore.
For the September quarter, the company reported a decline in its net profit to Rs 21.55 crore from Rs 36.4 crore during the same period last year. Overall revenue also declined 8 percent from last year.