PSP Projects receives civil construction work order worth Rs 200 crore

    PSP Projects has received a letter of intent (LOI) from a repeat client for a project worth Rs 200 crore.

    The company stated that it has received the LOI for civil construction work to expand an existing plant from a repeat client that belonged to the industrial segment.

    The order value is excluding the Goods & Services Tax.

    With the new order, the company’s total order inflow for the current financial year till date stood at Rs 1,711.58 crore.

    For the September quarter, the company reported a decline in its net profit to Rs 21.55 crore from Rs 36.4 crore during the same period last year. Overall revenue also declined 8 percent from last year.

    Broking firm ICICI Direct has maintained its buy rating on the stock with a price target of Rs 720 per share.
    Shares of PSP Projects are trading 0.4 percent higher at Rs 625.10. The stock has gained 27 percent so far this year.
     
