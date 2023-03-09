PSP Projects wins work orders worth Rs 123 crore in Gujarat, shares end higher

The total order inflow of PSP Projects has now increased to Rs 3,451.97 crore so far in the financial year 2023.

Shares of PSP Projects Ltd. ended over 3 percent higher at Rs 711.85 on Thursday after the company announced that it has received multiple orders worth Rs 123.38 crore. The Ahmedabad-based construction company said that it has bagged multiple work orders across industrial, institutional, and residential segments.

The company has received orders from Anjney Finebuild and Adishwaram Innovative LLP for civil construction and design and build work, respectively.

Anjney Finebuild has awarded PSP Projects with a civil construction order worth Rs 96 crore excluding the construction work for the iconic Project ‘360’ in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The execution period for this project is 30 months.

On the other hand, Adishwaram Innovative LLP has awarded a design and build contract to PSP Projects for the design and construction of an industrial shed in Ahmedabad. The secured project is approximately worth Rs 4.18 crore excluding taxes and is to be executed within 6 months.

A member of PSP Projects’ promoter group is a partner in Adishwaram Innovative LLP, and the transaction of the order shall be conducted at an arm’s length basis, said the construction company.

With the aforementioned projects, the total order inflow of PSP Projects has increased to Rs 3,451.97 crore so far in the financial year 2023.

In January 2023, PSP Projects won a government project worth Rs 1,344.01 crore from the Surat Municipal Corporation for the construction of a state-of-the-art high-rise office building.

PSP Projects is an Ahmedabad-based multi-disciplinary construction company offering a diversified range of construction and allied services across industrial, institutional, and residential projects in India.