PSP Projects shares gain after second order win in as many days

PSP Projects has received an LoI from Nila Spaces Ltd. for constructing a 33-floor high-rise residential tower.

PSP Projects Ltd., an Ahmedabad-based multidisciplinary construction company, soared over 6 percent in intraday trade on Monday after the company announced it has received multiple orders worth Rs 237 crore.

The company has received work orders worth Rs 115.49 crore in institutional and industrial categories, and another order from Nila Spaces Ltd. for the construction of a residential project ‘VIDA’ at GIFT City in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

VIDA will present unmatched facilities, super quality, and a focus on unparalleled architectural design by an internationally renowned firm. The project will offer a State of the Art SKY Park, 65,000 square feet plus a dedicated area of amenities, and a twin tower connecting sky bridges.

The LoI from Nila Spaces envisages the development of the project involving civil construction of the core and shell of 3B+G+33 floors of high-rise residential towers amounting to Rs 121.51 crore.

With these new projects, the total order inflow for the current financial year so far amounts to Rs 1,948.58 crore.

Nila Spaces is a real estate player headquartered in Ahmedabad.

PSP Projects reported a net profit of Rs 21.5 crore for the September quarter. Net profit fell 40.8 percent from Rs 36.4 crore in the year-ago quarter. Revenue fell 7.8 percent to Rs 360 crore from Rs 390.4 crore in the same period a year ago.

PSP Projects also bagged 14 projects and completed 10 projects during the September quarter. The list of completed projects includes a commercial building in GIFT city, four precast projects, a corporate building for Indian Potash Ltd, a hospital in Rajasthan, and a medical college among others.

The list of new projects includes a corporate office building project worth Rs 290 crore and an archeological museum worth Rs 97 crore by the Gujarat government.