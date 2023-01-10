PSP Projects wins Rs 1,344 crore order from Surat Municipal Corporation

The total order inflow of PSP Projects has increased to Rs 3,292.59 crore so far in the current financial year.

PSP Projects Ltd. on Tuesday announced that it received a government project from the Surat Municipal Corporation. The company received a Letter of Award (LOA) for a project worth Rs 1,344.01 crore to construct a state-of-the-art high-rise office building for the Surat Municipal Corporation in Surat, Gujarat.

With the latest LOA, the total order inflow of PSP Projects has increased to Rs 3,292.59 crore in the current financial year.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 21.5 crore for the September quarter, 40.8 percent lower than Rs 36.4 crore reported in the same period last year. Its revenue slipped 7.8 percent to Rs 360 crore from Rs 390.4 crore recorded in the same period last year.

PSP Projects is an Ahmedabad-based multi-disciplinary construction company offering a diversified range of construction and allied services across industrial, institutional, and residential projects in India.

Shares of PSP Projects ended 4.21 percent lower at Rs 736.80 on Tuesday.