English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks News

PSP Projects wins Rs 1,344 crore order from Surat Municipal Corporation

PSP Projects wins Rs 1,344 crore order from Surat Municipal Corporation

PSP Projects wins Rs 1,344 crore order from Surat Municipal Corporation
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 10, 2023 5:42:46 PM IST (Published)

The total order inflow of PSP Projects has increased to Rs 3,292.59 crore so far in the current financial year.

wealth-desk wealth-desk

Buy / Sell PSP Projects share

TRADE

Recommended Articles

View All
Explained | Has Kashmir Files really been shortlisted for the Oscars?

Explained | Has Kashmir Files really been shortlisted for the Oscars?

IST3 Min(s) Read

Crypto makes it to Hollywood: More than half a dozen FTX-based productions in the making

Crypto makes it to Hollywood: More than half a dozen FTX-based productions in the making

IST5 Min(s) Read

Private investments in India doubled in Oct-Dec quarter on government initiatives, shows CMIE data

Private investments in India doubled in Oct-Dec quarter on government initiatives, shows CMIE data

IST3 Min(s) Read

After all the hookups, Tinder wants to redefine the relationship

After all the hookups, Tinder wants to redefine the relationship

IST6 Min(s) Read


PSP Projects Ltd. on Tuesday announced that it received a government project from the Surat Municipal Corporation. The company received a Letter of Award (LOA) for a project worth Rs 1,344.01 crore to construct a state-of-the-art high-rise office building for the Surat Municipal Corporation in Surat, Gujarat.
With the latest LOA, the total order inflow of PSP Projects has increased to Rs 3,292.59 crore in the current financial year.
Last week, PSP Projects announced that it emerged as the lowest bidder for the aforementioned government project in Surat.
In December, the company also received multiple orders of an aggregated value of Rs 237 crore including Rs 115.9 crore projects in the industrial and institutional categories.
The company reported a net profit of Rs 21.5 crore for the September quarter, 40.8 percent lower than Rs 36.4 crore reported in the same period last year. Its revenue slipped 7.8 percent to Rs 360 crore from Rs 390.4 crore recorded in the same period last year.
PSP Projects is an Ahmedabad-based multi-disciplinary construction company offering a diversified range of construction and allied services across industrial, institutional, and residential projects in India.
Shares of PSP Projects ended 4.21 percent lower at Rs 736.80 on Tuesday.
(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

PSP Projects

Previous Article

Coal India subsidiary surpasses FY21 targets three months before the year ends

Next Article

Zydus Lifesciences gets final USFDA approval for Febuxostat tablet

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X