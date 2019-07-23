PSB recapitalisation, foreign borrowing will kickstart the next investment cycle, says Pradeep Kumar Kesavan of Elara Capital

Indian stocks corrected last week, on the back of a selloff by overseas investors in the domestic equities. The benchmark indices ended around 1 percent lower for the week after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed surcharge for FPIs in the Union Budget.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Pradeep Kumar Kesavan, Senior Vice-President, Institutional equity research of Elara Capital, shared his views on the market, sectors and Union Budget 2019.

Here are the edited excerpts:

A. Post the correction that we saw due to the imposition of super-rich tax on the budget, I think this week saw some pullback. Domestic investors have been keen buyers through this phase when FPIs were net sellers.

As regards the budget, there have been positives in terms of PSU bank recapitalization, the announcement of foreign borrowing- this will make more space for private borrowers and proposals to support liquidity for NBFCs. The result of these, especially in the overseas borrowing proposal, led to a drop in 10-year bond yield. A combination of these measures, we believe, will kick start the next investment phase in the economy.

A. Consumption, especially FMCG has been the last line of defense for a long time. However, we are not seeing weakness even in that space. So, in our view, it is hard to see sectors that are totally immune to macro or domestic turbulences. However, some sectors are more turbulence proof than others!

A. Today we are faced with an environment where domestic consumption indicators are showing slowness. This is happening in an environment of global economic slowdown, which is also showing up in decline in exports. At a time like this, we believe sticking investment led recovery is the best play available.

A. A combination of slowing global and domestic growth, declining domestic consumption and high valuations relative to historical averages have been dragging the markets down. Corporate fundamental recovery could provide some respite. To that end, the ongoing earnings seasons will be watched very closely.

A. We have been witnessing a demand slowdown in Autos over the past few quarters. We believe it will be another 2-3 quarters before demand revives in that space.