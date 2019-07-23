PSB recapitalisation, foreign borrowing will kickstart the next investment cycle, says Pradeep Kumar Kesavan of Elara Capital
Updated : July 23, 2019 10:44 AM IST
Among sectors, consumption, especially FMCG has been the last line of defense for a long time.
According to them, it is hard to see sectors that are totally immune to macro or domestic turbulences. However, some sectors are more turbulence proof than others!
A combination of slowing global and domestic growth, declining domestic consumption and high valuations relative to historical averages has been dragging the markets down, added Elara Capital.
