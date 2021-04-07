Proposed US corporate tax rate hike may not dent IT companies’ demand strength: CLSA Updated : April 07, 2021 02:18 PM IST The brokerage note says that it should be broadly neutral for the effective tax rates of Indian IT companies and have minimal impact on sector valuations The brokerage remains bullish on large-cap IT firms and prefers Infosys, HCL, and Tech Mahindra in the sector. Drawing comparisons with the 2017 tax cut imposed by the Trump administration, CLSA said that even then it had a limited direct impact on the revenue growth of Indian IT companies. Published : April 07, 2021 02:18 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply