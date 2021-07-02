Home

    Promoters of Sterling & Wilson Solar repay Rs 67 crore worth inter-corporate deposit, plan to repay balance by September

    By Yash Jain | IST (Published)
    Promoters of Sterling and Wilson Solar have repaid Inter-Corporate Deposit (ICD) worth Rs 67 crore back to the company.

    Promoters of Sterling & Wilson Solar repay Rs 67 crore worth inter-corporate deposit, plan to repay balance by September
    Promoters of Sterling and Wilson Solar, Shapoorji Pallonji Group and Khurshed Daruvala, have repaid Inter-Corporate Deposit (ICD) worth Rs 67 crore back to the company.
    With this repayment, a total of Rs 162 crore worth of ICD has been repaid back to the company in the period between April to June 2021. The information on the repayment was confirmed to CNBC-TV18 by the management of Sterling and Wilson Solar.
    Post the repayment, the outstanding ICD which is to be repaid by the promoters- Shapoorji Pallonji Group and Khurshed Daruvala back to Sterling and Wilson Solar stood at Rs 723 crore. The management of the company assured its investors on the analyst conference call that the entire balance ICD will be repaid by September this year.
    Sources tell CNBC-TV18, out of the total outstanding ICD of Rs 723 crore, the part will be paid in the period between July-August and the balance is expected to be paid by September.
    Complete repayment of ICD to Sterling and Wilson Solar would mean the end of all related party transactions between the promoters and the company which was also one of the biggest IPO objectives for Sterling and Wilson Solar.
    Sterling & Wilson Solar's promoters as of August 2019 had an outstanding ICD of Rs 2,563 crore payable as interest and principal to Sterling & Wilson Solar. Sterling & Wilson Solar had raised Rs 2,850 crore through its IPO in 2019.
    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Tata Steel1,136.00 -27.55 -2.37
    Britannia3,545.30 -50.50 -1.40
    JSW Steel671.30 -9.25 -1.36
    Power Grid Corp227.95 -2.85 -1.23
    Hindalco376.05 -3.35 -0.88
