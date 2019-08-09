#SushmaSwaraj#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Promoter holding in these 10 stocks fell most in June quarter

Updated : August 09, 2019 12:12 PM IST

Promoter holding fell the most in Amara Raja Batteries, down 24 percent from 52.1 percent in March 2019 to 28 percent in June 2019.
Gruh Finance's promotor holding was also reduced by 8.67 percent in Q1, from 56.10 percent to 47.43 percent (QoQ).
Among gainers, promoter holding in Bank of Baroda rose 5.98 percent and Dish TV increased 5.44 percent
Promoter holding in these 10 stocks fell most in June quarter
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Jockey innerwear maker Page Industries hits 52-week low on weak Q1

Jockey innerwear maker Page Industries hits 52-week low on weak Q1

Cummins India sees many headwinds, says things unlikely to improve over next 2 quarters

Cummins India sees many headwinds, says things unlikely to improve over next 2 quarters

NBCC shares plunge 13% after reporting disappointing quarterly results

NBCC shares plunge 13% after reporting disappointing quarterly results

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV