Promoter holding in these 10 stocks fell most in June quarter
Updated : August 09, 2019 12:12 PM IST
Promoter holding fell the most in Amara Raja Batteries, down 24 percent from 52.1 percent in March 2019 to 28 percent in June 2019.
Gruh Finance's promotor holding was also reduced by 8.67 percent in Q1, from 56.10 percent to 47.43 percent (QoQ).
Among gainers, promoter holding in Bank of Baroda rose 5.98 percent and Dish TV increased 5.44 percent
