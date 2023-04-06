Promoter group companies fully repaid loan against shares: Jindal Steel and Power

Shares of Jindal Steel and Power ended at Rs 542.00, down by Rs 1.40, or 0.26 percent on the BSE.

Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) on Thursday said its promoter group companies owned by Naveen Jindal and his family directly or indirectly have paid all its loan liabilities against shares of the company.

"The promoter group companies owned by Naveen Jindal and his family directly or indirectly have paid all its loan liabilities against shares of JSP," the company said in an exchange filing.

JSPL has been informed that promoter group companies that are part of the Naveen Jindal Group, namely OPJ Trading Pvt Ltd, Opelina Sustainable Services Pvt Ltd, and Gagan Infraenergy Ltd have fully repaid all the outstanding loans against shares.

Also Read: Religare Enterprises to acquire MyInsuranceClub to expand offerings

Through this repayment, the loan against share (LAS) for the Naveen Jindal group now stands at Nil, the company said.

The loan repayment has been a part of the group's deleveraging strategy. The peak loan against shares was approximately Rs 1,140 crore during October 2018 which has been reduced to Nil, it added.

Recently, Jindal Steel & Power said the company will be investing Rs 10,000 crore for setting up a steel plant in Andhra Pradesh that will produce 3 million tonne per annum.

Also Read: New rules for online gaming companies could be issued soon

Chairman Naveen Jindal said the group will be signing an MoU with the Andhra Pradesh government for investing in renewable energy across solar, wind, and hydro as well expanding the capacity of its existing cement plant. The group will also be investing in a port and building a slurry pipeline and an MSME park in the state.

Part of OP Jindal Group, JSPL has a significant presence in the steel, power, and mining sectors with an investment of Rs 90,000 crore across the globe.