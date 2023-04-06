English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks NewsPromoter group companies fully repaid loan against shares: Jindal Steel and Power

Promoter group companies fully repaid loan against shares: Jindal Steel and Power

Promoter group companies fully repaid loan against shares: Jindal Steel and Power
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran   | Jitesh Jha  Apr 6, 2023 4:17:27 PM IST (Published)

Shares of Jindal Steel and Power ended at Rs 542.00, down by Rs 1.40, or 0.26 percent on the BSE.

Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) on Thursday said its promoter group companies owned by Naveen Jindal and his family directly or indirectly have paid all its loan liabilities against shares of the company.

Recommended Articles

View All
RBI MPC— a fine balancing act despite being fixated with inflation control 

RBI MPC— a fine balancing act despite being fixated with inflation control 

Apr 6, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

RBI MPC — rate hike pause is a “wait and watch” policy, but positive for bond markets

RBI MPC — rate hike pause is a “wait and watch” policy, but positive for bond markets

Apr 6, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

Explained: Here's why the RBI rate hike pause is after 290 and not 250 bps

Explained: Here's why the RBI rate hike pause is after 290 and not 250 bps

Apr 6, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

RBI to allow pre-sanctioned credit lines via UPI — Here's what it means

RBI to allow pre-sanctioned credit lines via UPI — Here's what it means

Apr 6, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read


"The promoter group companies owned by Naveen Jindal and his family directly or indirectly have paid all its loan liabilities against shares of JSP," the company said in an exchange filing.
JSPL has been informed that promoter group companies that are part of the Naveen Jindal Group, namely OPJ Trading Pvt Ltd, Opelina Sustainable Services Pvt Ltd, and Gagan Infraenergy Ltd have fully repaid all the outstanding loans against shares.
Also Read: Religare Enterprises to acquire MyInsuranceClub to expand offerings
Through this repayment, the loan against share (LAS) for the Naveen Jindal group now stands at Nil, the company said.
The loan repayment has been a part of the group's deleveraging strategy. The peak loan against shares was approximately Rs 1,140 crore during October 2018 which has been reduced to Nil, it added.
Recently, Jindal Steel & Power said the company will be investing Rs 10,000 crore for setting up a steel plant in Andhra Pradesh that will produce 3 million tonne per annum.
Also Read: New rules for online gaming companies could be issued soon
Chairman Naveen Jindal said the group will be signing an MoU with the Andhra Pradesh government for investing in renewable energy across solar, wind, and hydro as well expanding the capacity of its existing cement plant. The group will also be investing in a port and building a slurry pipeline and an MSME park in the state.
Part of OP Jindal Group, JSPL has a significant presence in the steel, power, and mining sectors with an investment of Rs 90,000 crore across the globe.
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Jindal Steel and Power

Previous Article

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd emerges as lowest bidder for Mumbai Metro project worth Rs 380 crore

Next Article

Receipt of DGCA Type Certificate to help Paras Defence unlock newer opportunities in the Agricultural Drone Market

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X