Market
Private equity market performed well in 2019, to see more exits in few months, says report
Updated : December 30, 2019 02:10 PM IST
Indian private equity market saw 265 exits worth $33 billion this year.
According to Bain & Company’s recent report, one mechanism to check investors’ confidence is through exit momentum.
Primary reasons for the big exits were management issues and macroeconomic headwinds.
