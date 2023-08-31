Private equity investors may sell an 8.8% stake in Five-Star Business Finance via block deal

1 Min Read
Private equity investors are likely to sell about 8.8 percent equity in non-banking lender Five-Star Business Finance Ltd via a block deal, sources privy to the development said on Thursday (August 31).
The offer floor price for the sale by PE investors was set at Rs 724 per share, a near 6.25 percent discount from the current market price (CMP), sources in the know told CNBC-TV18.
According to multiple people familiar with the development, Matrix Partners, TPG Asia, and Norwest Ventures may sell their stake in the lender.
Sources said the total size of Five-Star Business Finance, including base size, is likely as much as Rs 1,860 crore. Kotak Securities Ltd and JM Financial Ltd are the brokers for the deal.
Shares of Five-Star Business Finance Ltd ended at Rs 773.35, up by Rs 28.35, or 3.81 percent on the BSE.
First Published: Aug 31, 2023 10:39 PM IST
