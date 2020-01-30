Private banks Q3 review: Mixed performance in a weak quarter, sector's asset quality degrades
Updated : January 30, 2020 01:01 PM IST
Private banks such as IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and HDFC Bank in their Q3FY20 earnings showed a surge in bad loans on the back of the gloomy economic scenario.
The only bank to report slightly well-shaped earnings is ICICI Bank, though it also sees some swell building up in the gross NPAs.
