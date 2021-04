Shares of HDFC bank dipped over 3.5 percent to hit a low Rs 1,418.10 on Friday. HDFC bank shares dropped as much as 3.68 percent to Rs 1,418.10 apiece intraday on BSE. On the National Stock Exchange too, the lender's shares fell to as much as Rs 1,418.20 apiece, down 3.68 percent.

At 12:00 pm, HDFC bank shares traded 3.44 percent lower at Rs 1,421.75 apiece on the BSE. The benchmark Sensex index was 0.81 percent down at that time.

Market breadth was mostly neutral, with 1,463 stocks trading higher on the BSE against 1,218 moving lower. On the NSE, 1,007 shares advanced while 803 declined.

Among sectors, metal, IT and pharma indices traded higher, while selling was seen in the private banks and FMCG indices.

In a separate development, HDFC Bank earlier this month reported a net profit of Rs 8,186.3 for the fourth quarter for the fiscal year 2021 as compared to Rs 6,927.6 crore in the previous year. Its net profits inched 18.2 percent higher y-o-y.

Its net interest income (NII) rose 12 percent y-o-y to Rs 17,120.2 crores, as compared to Rs 15,204 crore in the year ago period.