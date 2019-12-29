#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
Prince Pipes to debut on December 30: Will it be a tepid or strong listing?

Updated : December 29, 2019 06:14 PM IST

Polymer pipes and fittings manufacturer Prince Pipes and Fittings will make a debut on the exchanges on December 30 after having finalised the issue price at Rs 178 per share.
The Rs 500-crore IPO did not receive strong subscription, as it was subscribed only 2.21 times from December 18 to December 20, which was far lower compared to recent IPOs.
Considering the IPO subscription, outstanding litigations, and low market share in a competitive industry, experts feel the listing could be at a discount to issue price.
cnbc two logos
