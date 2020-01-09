Market
Prince Pipes shares rally 8% after govt's approval of northeast gas pipeline network
Updated : January 09, 2020 12:24 PM IST
Prince Pipes and Fittings shares rallied 8 percent intraday on Thursday after the Union government approved a gas pipeline network in the northeast.
At 11:15 am, the shares were trading 7.47 percent higher to Rs 164.70 per share on the NSE.
On Wednesday, the government announced viability gap funding (VGF) of Rs 5,559 crore for a gas pipeline network proposed to be built in the northeast.
