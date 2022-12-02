Prince Pipes launches two new surface drainage products, sends shares higher

The launch is part of the company’s growth strategy to bring innovative products to the Indian market.
Buy / Sell Prince Pipes share
Recommended ArticlesView All
Decoding multi-year health insurance policy — What is it and what are key benefits?
IST3 Min(s) Read
View | Pakistan Election: Will Imran Khan's changed tack from long march to resignations to snap poll work?
IST5 Min(s) Read
View | G20 Presidency: India can shape global Web3 narrative
IST6 Min(s) Read
Piping solutions provider and multi-polymer manufacturer Prince Pipes and Fittings Limited (PPFL) on Friday announced the launch of two new plumbing and drainage solutions.
The Mumbai-headquartered Prince Pipes, which is a Fortune500 company, in an exchange filing said that it has introduced a modern range of surface drainage solutions - Skolan Safe Premium PP Silent Drainage Systems and Prince Hauraton.
Prince Pipes is one of India’s largest integrated piping solutions providers and multi-polymer manufacturers. It has been engaged in the manufacturing of polymer piping solutions in five types of polymers - CPVC, UPVC, HDPE, PPR, and LLDP.
The company’s revenue from operations for the September quarter was Rs 636 crore. It posted a loss of Rs 24 crore in the quarter against a profit of Rs 76 crore during the same period last year.