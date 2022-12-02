English
Prince Pipes launches two new surface drainage products, sends shares higher

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 2, 2022 7:16:14 PM IST (Published)

The launch is part of the company’s growth strategy to bring innovative products to the Indian market.

Piping solutions provider and multi-polymer manufacturer Prince Pipes and Fittings Limited (PPFL) on Friday announced the launch of two new plumbing and drainage solutions.


The Mumbai-headquartered Prince Pipes, which is a Fortune500 company, in an exchange filing said that it has introduced a modern range of surface drainage solutions - Skolan Safe Premium PP Silent Drainage Systems and Prince Hauraton.

The launch is part of the company’s growth strategy to bring innovative products to the Indian market and it will offer a range of technology-oriented drainage and plumbing solutions, segmented under the modern plumbing vertical, the company said.

Prince Pipes is one of India’s largest integrated piping solutions providers and multi-polymer manufacturers. It has been engaged in the manufacturing of polymer piping solutions in five types of polymers - CPVC, UPVC, HDPE, PPR, and LLDP.

The company’s revenue from operations for the September quarter was Rs 636 crore. It posted a loss of Rs 24 crore in the quarter against a profit of Rs 76 crore during the same period last year.

Shares of Prince Pipes and Fittings ended 6.6 percent higher at Rs 600.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

