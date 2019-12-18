TOP NEWS »

#CABQuiz#GST#Market
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Prince Pipes and Fittings IPO: Should you subscribe?

Updated : December 18, 2019 03:15 PM IST

Strong brand reputation, a diversified product portfolio, strategically located manufacturing facilities and consistent earnings growth are among the positive strengths brokerages pointed out supporting Prince Pipes and Fittings.
Meanwhile, pledged shares by promoters, outstanding litigations, credit and non-payment risk of distributors and closely tied demand for products are among the key risks cited by the brokerages.
Prince Pipes and Fittings IPO: Should you subscribe?
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Infosys to pay California Rs 56 crore to settle visa fraud charges, whistleblower to get 15% of settlement

Infosys to pay California Rs 56 crore to settle visa fraud charges, whistleblower to get 15% of settlement

GST Council meeting: New roadmap with focus on 'revenue augmentation' likely on Wednesday

GST Council meeting: New roadmap with focus on 'revenue augmentation' likely on Wednesday

WeWork arranges $1.75 billion credit line with Goldman Sachs

WeWork arranges $1.75 billion credit line with Goldman Sachs

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV