Prince Pipes and Fittings IPO: Should you subscribe?
Updated : December 18, 2019 03:15 PM IST
Strong brand reputation, a diversified product portfolio, strategically located manufacturing facilities and consistent earnings growth are among the positive strengths brokerages pointed out supporting Prince Pipes and Fittings.
Meanwhile, pledged shares by promoters, outstanding litigations, credit and non-payment risk of distributors and closely tied demand for products are among the key risks cited by the brokerages.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more