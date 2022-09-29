Pricol's best day in nearly three years; Dish TV sees buying: Stocks that kept dealers busy on expiry

The September series saw the Nifty 50 give up gains from the previous series. Dealers now anticipate a 600-point range for the October series.

Shares of real estate major Macrotech Developers fell for the fifth straight day on Thursday, ending 2.7 percent lower. The stock is now down 15 percent during the five-day drop.

Sources within the dealing rooms tell CNBC TV-18 that a large block deal is anticipated in the stock soon. Shares of the company are down 25 percent this year.

Dealers also suggest that an Offer for Sale may be on the anvil as the promoter shareholding at 82 percent, is well above the norms of 75 percent.

The Mumbai property market witnessed 8,149 sale registrations in August — the month's best tally in nearly a decade. These registrations in all, contributed over Rs 620 crore to the state exchequer, a year-on-year rise of 47 percent.

A Choppy Expiry

A volatile expiry session meant Indian equities ended lower for the seventh straight day. The Nifty managed to hold on to levels of 16,800 after slipping below the mark in intraday trading. The Nifty 50 index dropped 4 percent this series, reversing gains of August.

All eyes now move to Friday when the monetary policy decision would be announced. A 50 basis points rate hike appears to be priced in.

Dealers now indicate that the Nifty range for the October series lies between 16,700 on the downside and 17,300 on the upside and the first half of the new series may see a pullback towards those levels.

Besides Macrotech, here are some other stocks that have been part of the dealing room chatter today:

Dish TV: The stock ended 9 percent higher on Thursday, gaining for the second day in a row. Dealing rooms suggest that there has been buying interest from HNIs in the stock as most lenders are emerging as sellers. Shares had tanked recently after shareholders had The stock ended 9 percent higher on Thursday, gaining for the second day in a row. Dealing rooms suggest that there has been buying interest from HNIs in the stock as most lenders are emerging as sellers. Shares had tanked recently after shareholders had rejected four out of the six resolutions at the annual general meeting. Jawahar Goel also resigned as the chairman of the board earlier this month.

Pricol: The stock witnessed its best single-day gain since November 2019, ending with gains of 18.3 percent. Dealing rooms are anticipating a major corporate development in this stock soon. The stock is up close to 70 percent this year.

Aptus Value Housing: The housing finance company underperformed the market on Thursday, ending 2.3 percent lower. Shares have declined in four out of the last five trading sessions. Dealers here are also anticipating a large block deal to take place soon. Citi had recently initiated coverage on the stock with a buy rating and a price target of Rs 425, stating that pricing power and a healthy cost structure will help the company deliver a healthy RoA.