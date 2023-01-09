homemarket Newsstocks Newsprecision wires fund raising preferential issue family office 52 lakh shares 15601631.htm

Precision Wires ends lower after board approves fund raising through preferential issue

Jan 9, 2023

The shares will be issued at Rs 73.29 apiece, including a premium of Rs 72.29 per unit, subject to the approval of regulatory authorities.

Precision Wires India Ltd. ended lower on Friday after the company's board approved the issuance of equity shares by way of preferential allotment to two investors.

The company will issue a total of 52,03,630 equity shares to Four Dimension Securities (India) Ltd. and Singularity Holdings Ltd. aggregating to 3 percent of its existing paid-up capital.


Four Dimension Securities and Singularity Holdings will be issued 26,01,815 equity shares, or 1.5 percent of capital, each by way of preferential allotment, the company said.

The shares will be issued at Rs 73.29 apiece, including a premium of Rs 72.29 per unit, subject to the approval of regulatory authorities.

The company’s board will hold an Extraordinary General Meeting on January 30 to seek the approval of its members for the issuance of equity shares through preferential allotment.

Further, the company’s non-executive independent director, Ashwin Kothari has tendered his resignation from the board, due to his age and prior commitments and the Board has accepted his resignation, stated the filing.

Precision Wires India on January 2 had informed the bourses about the meeting of its board of directors on January 6 to consider a proposal to raise funds via preferential issue.

In CNBC-TV18's dealing room chatter on January 3, we had spoken about Precision Wires and that the company is planning to raise funds through a preferential issue through a family office.
