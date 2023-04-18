Precision Camshafts extends Monday's 20% surge, ends at 52-week high

The company manufactures electric vehicle buses, trucks and drivelines for the EV sector.

Shares of Precision Camshafts Ltd. a fresh 52-week high of Rs 149.2 per piece on the BSE on Tuesday. The latest spike in Precision Camshafts’ shares comes after the announcement of a 1.05 percent equity acquisition in the company by leading investor Vijay Kedia.

Precision Camshafts is one of the largest camshafts manufacturers in the world, with a presence in the high-growth electric mobility segment. Camshaft is a mechanical component of an internal combustion engine.

The company manufactures electric vehicle buses, trucks, and drivelines for the EV sector. Its top customers include marquee automobile company names such as Toyota, Ford, Maruti, KIA Motors, Hyundai Motors, and Fiat, among others.

For the nine months ending on December 31, 2022, Precision Camshafts posted a 26 percent jump in its consolidated revenue at Rs 457 crore from Rs 362 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The company’s total profit for the first nine months of the financial year 2022-23, however, dropped to 5.8 percent to Rs 46.9 crore from Rs 49.8 crore in the corresponding year-ago period.

The promoters of Precision Camshafts hold a total stake of 65.37 percent in the company. The lack of a prominent institutional investor in the camshafts manufacturing company serves as a major point of concern for Precision Camshafts moving forward.

Further, it is an under-researched company with a low scale of operations. It generated a low return on equity (RoE) of approximately 9 percent in the financial year 2021-22, while its EBITDA and net profit for the fiscal year 2022 remained lower than the figures during the previous financial year.