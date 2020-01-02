#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Prakash Industries surges over 14 percent after it secures allocation of long-term coal linkages

Updated : January 02, 2020 11:11 AM IST

The stock touched intraday high of Rs 58.20, after gaining 14.34 percent on the BSE.
The company secured allocation of long-term Coal Linkages of 1.69 lakh MT per annum for the next 5 years for its 5th Sponge Iron Kiln.
The total longterm Coal Linkages now stands at 17.04 lakh tonnes per annum.
Prakash Industries surges over 14 percent after it secures allocation of long-term coal linkages
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

India again tops global list of most number of babies born on New Year's Day

India again tops global list of most number of babies born on New Year's Day

Rupee opens marginally weaker at 71.25/$1

Rupee opens marginally weaker at 71.25/$1

GST collection at Rs 1.03 lakh crore in November; import revenue drop worries govt

GST collection at Rs 1.03 lakh crore in November; import revenue drop worries govt

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV