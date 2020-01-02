Market
Prakash Industries surges over 14 percent after it secures allocation of long-term coal linkages
Updated : January 02, 2020 11:11 AM IST
The stock touched intraday high of Rs 58.20, after gaining 14.34 percent on the BSE.
The company secured allocation of long-term Coal Linkages of 1.69 lakh MT per annum for the next 5 years for its 5th Sponge Iron Kiln.
The total longterm Coal Linkages now stands at 17.04 lakh tonnes per annum.
