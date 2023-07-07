Praj Industries shares jump most in over a year after biofuel production JV with Indian Oil Corporation

Praj Industries (Praj) and Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) in October 2021 had signed an agreement to set up a 50:50 JV for developing biofuels capacities.

Shares of industrial biotech company Praj Industries Ltd. soared more than 8 percent on Friday after the company announced forming an equal partnership joint venture with Indian Oil Corporation for developing biofuels production facilities in India.

Live TV

Loading...

The joint venture will cover biofuels production capacities for ethanol, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), compressed biogas (CBG), biodiesel and bio-bitumen, according to an exchange filing by the company.

Praj Industries (Praj) and Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) in October 2021 had signed an agreement to set up a 50:50 JV for developing biofuels capacities.