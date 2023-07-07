CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks NewsPraj Industries shares jump most in over a year after biofuel production JV with Indian Oil Corporation

Praj Industries shares jump most in over a year after biofuel production JV with Indian Oil Corporation

Praj Industries shares jump most in over a year after biofuel production JV with Indian Oil Corporation
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 7, 2023 12:45:35 PM IST (Published)

Praj Industries (Praj) and Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) in October 2021 had signed an agreement to set up a 50:50 JV for developing biofuels capacities.

Shares of industrial biotech company Praj Industries Ltd. soared more than 8 percent on Friday after the company announced forming an equal partnership joint venture with Indian Oil Corporation for developing biofuels production facilities in India.

Live TV

Loading...

The joint venture will cover biofuels production capacities for ethanol, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), compressed biogas (CBG), biodiesel and bio-bitumen, according to an exchange filing by the company.
Praj Industries (Praj) and Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) in October 2021 had signed an agreement to set up a 50:50 JV for developing biofuels capacities.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X