Market
Prabhudas Lilladher sees an upside of 33% on this stock
Updated : January 29, 2020 01:33 PM IST
The stock trades 75.6 percent higher from its listing on October 14, 2019.
It was listed at Rs 644 on the BSE, a 101.25 percent premium over its issue price of Rs 320 per share.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more