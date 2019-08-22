Prabhudas Lilladher says earnings recovery unlikely in Q2, suggests this portfolio
Updated : August 22, 2019 11:21 AM IST
According to a report by Prabhudas Lilladher, the demand pressures are unlikely to abate in Q2 and further deterioration can be seen.
The brokerage has removed HUL, Titan Company, Nocil, and L&T Tech and added Siemens, HCL Tech and Britannia in its top picks.
Early signs of demand recovery may be visible from 3Q, it said.
