Prabhat Dairy plunges 10% as it announces delisting of shares

Updated : September 16, 2019 09:50 AM IST

At 09:15 am, Prabhat Dairyâ€™s stock was trading 6.74 percent lower at Rs 74.05 per share on the NSE.
Intraday, the stock plunged 10 percent to its dayâ€™s low of Rs 71.40.
The floor price is set at Rs 63.77 per share, which is at a discount of 20 percent to the closing price as on September 13.
Prabhat Dairy plunges 10% as it announces delisting of shares
