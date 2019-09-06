#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
Prabhat Dairy shares hit 20% upper circuit on voluntary delisting plan

Updated : September 06, 2019 10:11 AM IST

Prabhat Dairy's shares surged 20 percent or hit upper circuit on Friday after the companyâ€™s board of directors decide to consider delisting of shares from the bourses on September 10.
The promoters are intending to acquire 4,87,40,547 fully paid-up equity shares or 49.90 percent stake from the public shareholders.
In January this year, the company sold its dairy business to French major Lactalis for Rs 1,700 crore.
