PowerGrid likely to be first PSU to launch InvIT IPO; shares jump 4.5%
PowerGrid Infrastructure Investment Trust is likely to launch its initial public offering (IPO) by April end, media houses reported.
Shares of PowerGrid also jumped 4.5 percent to its day's high of Rs 212.90 per share on the BSE post the reports.
This will be the first time a state-owned entity is monetizing its infrastructure assets through the InvIT route.
Published : April 23, 2021 03:00 PM IST