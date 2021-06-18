PowerGrid Corporation shares fall after gaining 3% on Q4 earnings, bonus issue announcement

The share price of PowerGrid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) gained over 3 percent in early trade on Friday after the company announced its earnings for the quarter ended March 2021.

The stock, however, soon pared gains as the market turned negative. It was trading 1.13 percent lower at Rs 237.00 apiece on the BSE at 9:45 am.

The state-owned company reported over 6 percent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 3,526.23 crore in Q4FY21, mainly on the back of higher revenues. Its consolidated net profit stood at Rs 3,313.47 crore in the year-ago period.

The company’s total income during the quarter increased to Rs 10,816.33 crore from Rs 10,507.65 crore, YoY.

The company said that there has been no material impact on the operations or profitability of the group during the financial year due to the pandemic, except a consolidated one-time rebate of Rs 1,078.64 crore.

The rebate was given to electricity distribution companies and power departments of states and union territories for passing on to end-consumers on account of the COVID-19 pandemic against the billing of April 2020 and May 2020.

The company’s board recommended a final dividend of Rs 3 per share for the financial year 2020-21, subject to the shareholders’ approval at its ensuing annual general meeting (AGM).

This final dividend is in addition to the first interim dividend of Rs 5 per share paid on January 8 this year, and the second interim dividend of Rs 4 per share paid on March 30 this year, for the financial year 2020-21.

The total dividend, including interim dividend, for the financial year 2020-21 stood at Rs 12 per share (face value at Rs 10 each).

The company’s board also recommended issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:3 (one new equity bonus share of Rs 10 each for every three existing equity shares of Rs 10 each fully paid-up share held by the shareholders), subject to the shareholders’ approval.

Global brokerage firm CLSA maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 275 per share. It raised FY22/23 EPS estimate by 5 percent.

PowerGrid is an attractive dividend yield stock and a good play on green corridors, CLSA said adding that the valuation is inexpensive at current levels.