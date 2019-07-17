Energy
Power sector to see a turnaround in Q1FY20 with 46% rise in PAT, says CLSA
Updated : July 17, 2019 09:15 AM IST
The brokerage raised the target price for NTPC to Rs 170 and Power Grid to Rs 230.
It maintained a 'buy' rating on CESC and Tata Power but gave 'sell' recommendations to Adani Power and JSW Energy.
