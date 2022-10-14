Power Mech shares jump after company bags Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation project

By Asmita Pant

The shares of Power Mech Projects jumped 5.6 percent on Friday, a day after the company said that it has bagged an order worth Rs 499.4 crore from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd.

The company has received the Letter of Award for the works worth Rs 499.41 crore, a regulatory filing said on October 13. The order is for the construction of a depot cum workshop at Challaghatta in the Reach-2 Extension of the Bengaluru Metro Rail Project, phase 2.

The phase 2 Bengaluru Metro was sanctioned in 2014 and was supposed to be completed by 2018, but got delayed. The cost of the second phase of Bengaluru Metro is Rs 30,695 crore.

Phase 2 covers a route length of 74 km with 62 stations and consists of extensions to both the purple and green lines of phase 1 in all four directions.

The project is awarded to RITES- PMPL JV, a joint venture of Rites Ltd and Power Mech Projects Ltd, with 51:49 sharing.