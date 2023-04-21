Breaking News
Reliance Jio Q4 Results: Operating Margin above 50% for fifth consecutive quarter
Power Mech Projects wins four different orders with combined value of Rs 720 crore
By CNBCTV18.com Apr 21, 2023 4:48:57 PM IST (Published)

Four projects cumulatively worth Rs 90 crore have been awarded to Power Mech Projects from Reliance Power, Hindustan Petroleum, and other organisations.

Infrastructure major Power Mech Projects on Friday announced that it has received multiple construction and maintenance orders worth Rs 720 crore. The Hyderabad-based company has bagged ten projects in different states on April 21, 2023.

One of the projects awarded to Power Mech Projects is the construction of the Government Medical College and Hospital for Uttarakhand Pey Jal Nigam Ltd. in Uttrakhand. The project costs Rs 362 crore.


Another project is regarding distribution works under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) for the Madhya Pradesh Poorv Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company Ltd. (MPPKWCL) in Khargone Circle, Indore.  The aforementioned project, in conjunction with the railway electrification project for 25 KV OHE Works at the Mysuru Division in Karnataka, is worth Rs 162 crore.

The infrastructure company has also received another project worth Rs 106 crore for balance erection works and refurbishment works of  Monnet Ispat having a capacity of 2x525 MW of Jindal Steel and Power Ltd. (JSPL) in Angul, Odisha.

These include the operation and maintenance order to complete the seawater intake system at GSPC Pipavav Power Company Ltd. in Pipavav, Gujarat, and the maintenance of mechanical services of Turbine and Balance of Plant, Adani, for Tiroda Thermal Power Plant in Tiroda, Maharashtra.

The order also includes projects awarded by Reliance Power in Sasan for the mechanical maintenance of Boiler and Auxiliaries in Sasan UMPP, and by Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (HPCL) for laying steel pipeline and associated works of city gas distribution networks for the West Bengal Cluster.

Shares of Power Mech Projects ended flat at Rs 2,467 on Friday.

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
