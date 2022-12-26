Homemarket newsstocks news

Power Mech Projects shares gain most in seven months after multiple order wins worth Rs 1,034 crore

Power Mech Projects shares gain most in seven months after multiple order wins worth Rs 1,034 crore

1 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 26, 2022 8:38:44 PM IST (Published)

The company has received three orders from domestic as well as its international business.

Power Mech Projects gained 8 percent on Monday after the company received multiple orders worth Rs 1,034.1 crore.

Recommended Articles

View All

How Nothing went from a wannabe to something big in 2022

IST10 Min(s) Read

Year ender | The insurance behemoth LIC lists in 2022, now the hunt for growth continues

IST3 Min(s) Read

Pharma companies and their tryst with the USFDA import alerts in 2022

IST4 Min(s) Read

The Nifty 50 index is currently witnessing its worst December since 1994

IST2 Min(s) Read


The Hyderabad-based company has bagged three Service Orders or Letters of Award (LOA) totaling to Rs 1,034.13 crore.

It has received a service order worth Rs 608 crore from the Adani Group for the execution of the Flue Gas Desulphurisation System of its thermal power plants at multiple locations including Mahan (Madhya Pradesh), Raipur (Chhattisgarh) and Raigarh (Chhattisgarh), ranging from 600-685 MW.

The joint venture company of Power Mech Projects and Taikisha Engineering India, Power Mech-Taikisha JV, has been awarded a project worth Rs 306.6 crore to set up a wagon repair workshop at Kazipet, Telangana on an EPC mode.

The construction engineering company will also provide technical expertise, rotary technicians, and operation and maintenance services for CPP and related utilities, including the central control room for 8 x 34.5 MW, at Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals Project in Lagos, Nigeria. The total cost of the contract is close to Rs 120 crore and the execution period is 24 months.

Shares of Power Mech Projects ended 7.8 percent higher at Rs 1,984.25.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Previous Article

Larsen and Toubro arm bags a significant order from Tumakuru Industrial Township and Tamil Nadu Government

Next Article

MIDHANI to inaugurate new wide plate mill facility in Hyderabad through President Droupadi Murmu